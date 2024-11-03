What to do in Saline - Lots to do in Saline This Week!

It's election week. Let's hope for grace and peace, however this goes.

...

20 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 5 - Monday, Nov 11

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

Brain, Breath, & Bend Chair Yoga - Mon Nov 4 4:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Come and join us for a fun workout session at SASC. Whether you prefer sitting in a chair or standing with the support of a chair, this practice is accessible to all fitness levels. Each day, we'll also delve into breath work, relaxation, and core exercises to create a

well-rounded experience. Don't forget to bring a water bottle to keep hydrated throughout the class.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com… [more details]

Dementia Friendly SASC - Mon Nov 4 9:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

In this presentation, you will learn about the difficulties that people living with dementia encounter making their way in the community, and simple ways in which ordinary citizens can make the lives of their friends and neighbors with dementia less difficult. We are in the process of programming a few dementia friendly programs at SASC. If you would like to volunteer for these, please leave your name at the front desk.Free to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC member is access to so… [more details]

Drums Alive! - Mon Nov 4 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Let's kickstart the week by getting our bodies moving and grooving! Join us as we tap into our inner rhythm and weave together the power of drumming, music, and movement. It's a wonderful opportunity to let loose, express ourselves, and let go of any stress. Let's not forget to stay hydrated and bring along some water.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Zumba Gold - Mon Nov 4 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Zumba Gold is a special type of Zumba

class where we take the traditional Zumba moves and slightly dial down the intensity. We'll introduce you to easy-to-follow choreography that focuses on enhancing your balance, coordination, and range of Motion. Laurel knows how to keep the energy high with her infectious music and positive vibes. No class Nov 11 or Dec 23.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra. Register at the front desk or… [more details]

Milestones in LGBTQIA+ History: A Journey Through Time - Mon Nov 4 5:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

This talk explores pivotal moments and influential figures that have shaped the LGBTQIA+ movement. From early activism and landmark legal changes to cultural milestones and the fight for equality, this presentation highlights key events and themes that illuminate the rich tapestry of LGBTQIA+ history. Join us as we celebrate progress, reflect on challenges, and recognize the ongoing journey toward inclusivity and justice for all.Free to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC member is… [more details]

Library Closing - Tue Nov 5 12:00 am

Saline District Library

The library is closed today, Tuesday, November 5. We will reopen on Wednesday, November 6 at 9 am.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

… [more details]

Fit for Life - Tue Nov 5 8:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Get ready for a full-body workout that targets both your upper and lower body using light hand weights. You’ll improve your flexibility and build strength, while enhancing your joint stability, balance, and cardio endurance. We use a chair for additional support during some exercises. Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2710 [more details]

Mosaics: Ornaments - Tue Nov 5 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Design your own holiday ornaments (2-3) for yourself or a loved one. You will cover it in vintage china then grout. Feel free to bring a small memento to add to your project: button, broach, bead, etc.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2663 [more details]

Good Grub Social Club - Tue Nov 5 11:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

We pick the day, time, and place to gather, eat a meal, and socialize. You simply RSVP and come to the restaurant; we’ll book the table, and meet you there. All meals will be at our own cost-wise. An SASC team member (or two) will join the group. Min 4.Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Family Fun Storytime @ the 109 - Wed Nov 6 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Please note this storytime will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Family Fun Storytime @ the 109 - Wed Nov 6 10:30 am

109 Cultural Exchange

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Please note this storytime will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

BookTalk! - Wed Nov 6 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Share a title or three you've recently read and hear what others are reading as well. A Librarian will also highlight a selection of titles to help… [more details]

Chair Zumba - Wed Nov 6 11:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

This new class introduces easy-to-follow Zumba choreography that has been adapted for chair exercise. Each class can be adjusted to fit the ability and range of motion of the participants. The main focus is on having fun and no dance experience is needed. This class is perfect for those looking to increase their activity in an inviting, safe, and fun environment.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community… [more details]

Pilates on the Ball - Wed Nov 6 3:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Have a ball with instructor Jo McFry! Using a stability ball can add resistance and instability to exercises, which can help stabilize the core and activate muscles like the pelvic floor. Sitting on the ball can also automatically engage core muscles to help with balance. We will begin safely, learning to maneuver the stability ball using Pilates core techniques. Just the basics, moving to fun music. You will need a mat and your water bottle.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5… [more details]

Not Your Mama's Chair Yoga - Wed Nov 6 4:15 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

You don't need to worry about bringing your props to this class because we actually use a second chair for comfortable stretching out! We do come out of the chair to do some balancing poses, as well as a modified sun salutation. This is a series of poses traditionally used to warm up before stretching. Don't forget to bring your water bottle to stay hydrated during class. Have a wonderful day and Namaste!Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or… [more details]

Bee-ngo @ the 109 - Wed Nov 6 6:30 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

It’s like the game you know and love, but reusable resin bees will be used to mark off the game cards. Non-cash prizes will be given to game winners of… [more details]

Fit for Life - Thu Nov 7 8:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Get ready for a full-body workout that targets both your upper and lower body using light hand weights. You’ll improve your flexibility and build strength, while enhancing your joint stability, balance, and cardio endurance. We use a chair for additional support during some exercises. Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2710 [more details]

Spreading Joy with Painted Rocks - Thu Nov 7 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

A painted rock, sometimes called a kindness stone, is a rock someone has taken and decorated with the purpose of spreading joy to others. Come try your hand at painting a few rocks. Materials are included. Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2755 [more details]

Balance Strong Beginning + Stretch - Thu Nov 7 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

In class, we'll be honing in on core strength and addressing any imbalances you have to help you achieve this. Strength exercises and flexibility training will be incorporated to specifically target your core. We round off each session with a rejuvenating 15-minute stretch for ultimate relaxation. For the summer session we are including a barefoot component to the stretch portion of class. The benefits of barefoot fitness and balance will be worked on and included in the stretch portion the… [more details]

Spreading Joy with Painted Rocks

- Thu Nov 7 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

A painted rock, sometimes called a kindness stone, is a rock someone has taken and decorated with the purpose of spreading joy to others. Come try your hand at painting a few rocks. Materials are included.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2755 [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline