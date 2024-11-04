Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Jean Schultz Holiday

Oxford, MI Booth 36-37

“Many customers collect my product and come back each year to add to their collections,” says JEAN SCHULTZ. In Booth 36-37, will be an array of Santas and other creations by Jean. Although she started with a rustic look, her work in 2024 is whimsical and fancy as she hand paints the face, uses beautiful luxurious fabrics and boas, and sheep wool beards. Each also has a cute little tree that she created and designed special for her one-of-a-kind creations. Saline Craft Show on 11.9.24 at Saline Middle School will feature her creations as she makes all of the little parts that make these Santas unique. Jean is proud to say that “her Santas are gifts to people in many states and countries.” Having crafted for over 25 years, come meet this special artisan who also relates “that each has its own personality.”

