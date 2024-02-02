BASKETBALL: Saline Avenges Earlier Loss to Dexter

Saline took full advantage of its home-court advantage Friday, defeating Dexter. 50-33.

Saline improved to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in the SEC Red, which Bedford leads with a 6-0 record. On Jan. 9 at Dexter, the Dreadnaughts handed the Hornets their first lost of the season, 45-43.

Coach Leigh Ann Roehm credited defense and unselfish play for the win.

"I was so proud of our defensive effort. Our girls were relentless on screens, inspired on the glass, and unwavering in their focus. I thought a huge difference in the game was the way the team boxed out, rebounded and was able to get out in transition. That really got our offense moving in the first quarter," Roehm said. "This was another game that highlighted the way this team is willing to share the ball and that we have so many different players ready to step up in the moment. So many players had big moments throughout the game and they were ready for their opportunity when it presented itself."

Captain Kate Stemmer led Saline with 16 points, seven steals, six rebounds and two assists.

"Kate Stemmer looked like a senior ready to take on the world. Kate always goes hard, but she took it to a whole extra level in this game. She was literally everywhere. She had tons of steals, rebounds, and pushed the ball really well. She hit some big 3s and free throws down the stretch as well," Roehm said.

Sophomore Keira Roehm scored 15 points and had six rebounds and three assists.

"Keira Roehm really shut down Dexter's fourth-quarter run, scoring 11 in the fourth. Her three fourth-quarter 3s really were momentum builders for us. She also made key passes throughout the game including a long pass at the end of the game that led to a layup that put the game away," Roehm said.

Hadley Griffin scored nine points and had three steals.

"Hadley was steady throughout the game. Knocking down three 3s in the game, she really forces teams to stay honest. It is really hard to send help on drivers when Hadley is waiting ready on the wing. She was ready for the moment," Roehm said.

Kadyn Maida scored eight points and had six rebounds and three assists. Roehm also praised her defensive effort.

"Kadyn was absolutely tremendous defensively. Blumberg is a really tough guard and I thought Kadyn was magnificent the entire game," Roehm said. "She also fueled our offense by drawing help to the rim and making great choices. She scored when there wasn't help and passed it to set up great outside shots when they had to help."

Megan Sweet had two points and three rebounds. Ayla Stager and Bailey Burt had 7 and 5 rebounds, respectively.

"I also want to give a huge shout-out to Ayla Stager and Bailey Burt for their incredible effort on the glass at both ends of the floor. They created extra possessions for us as well as limited extra chances for Dexter. They made a huge difference in our victory," Roehm said.

Roehm credited the dance team, student section and fans who built up the atmosphere in the Hornets' gym.

"There was a big crowd, big student section, the dance team came and cheered/performed, and a couple youth teams came and cheered. It was a great environment for a game between two talented teams," Roehm said.

