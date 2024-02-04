Cheryl Schlaff, Mother of 2, Worked at Edwards Brothers

Cheryl Ann Schlaff passed away on January 29, 2024 at her home in Saline. Cheryl was born in Ann Arbor on March 11, 1946.

She was the first child of Dan and Janet Collins. She graduated from Saline High School in 1964 and attended Eastern Michigan University. Cheryl married Ray Schlaff in 1966 and they had three children.

Cheryl worked at Edwards Brothers in Ann Arbor for 22 years as a proofreader, then price estimator. At her retirement, she was the Estimating Coordinator for the company. Many good lifetime friends were made during those 22 years. She was active in scouts as a leader and then trainer for the Girl Scouts. Believing that the future would be determined by our children, she did all she could to help them have good wholesome experiences.

She was also a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church and worked as an Office Assistant at the Saline church for 12 years. In addition, she was active in many areas of the church over the years working with the day care center and on various committees. Cheryl loved traveling, gardening, scrapbooking, music, and art. She spent many hours throughout her life enjoying her hobbies.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray of 46 years, son Raymond, fiancé Fred Rhine, and half-brother Duncan Furbush. She is survived by her daughters Diane Cuff, Janice Shank, grandchild Skyler Shank, brother Dan and Barb Furbush, and half-brother Ike and Martha Furbush. Friends visited, February 3, 2024 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service was held Sunday, February 4th, at the First United Methodist Church of Saline, with the sanctuary opening at 1:30 P.M. Pastor Amy Triebwasser will be officiating. Memorial contributions in Cheryl’s name may be made to the Church, or flowers may be ordered by visiting the funeral home’s Sympathy Store. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church. To leave a memory you have of Cheryl, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline