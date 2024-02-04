Saline School Students Shine at Michigan Music Conference

Saline Area Schools students shined at the Michigan Music Conference recently held in Grand Rapids.

Three Saline High School wind players were selected from thousands of Michigan student musicians by audition to participate in All State Ensembles. They are Nate Rognes, All State Band, Trumpet, Quinton Riggs, All State Band, French Horn, and Yohei Kuroda, All State Orchestra, Tuba.

Derek Bingham, Andrew Burns, Katie Booher, Isaac Roughton, Kelsey Altevogt and Isaiah Gifford participated in the Michigan School Vocal Music Association 2024 State Honors Choirs. They performed Jan. 27 at the Michigan Music Conference after being selected from many hundred singers and represented Saline "beautifully at the highest high school vocal level" according to a release issued by Nate Lampman.

Two Saline Middle School student musicians were selected from thousands of musicians to perform with the Middle School All State Band. Augustus Aben played trombone and Natsuko Kuroda played bassoon.

Saline clarinetists Jack Hayes and Christopher Allmand performed solos at the conference as part of a presentation to music educators by renowned clarinet teacher Joe Dobos.

Saline High School orchestra teacher was selected to present a clinic, "Method and Mindset," to his peers at the Michigan Music Conference.

