St. Andrews Church Presents Webinars on Dementia Care

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church is presenting a three-part webinar series on dementia care in March.

The first webinar is from 1:30 to 3 p.m., March 9. Jim Mangi talks about his wife's diagnosis with early-stage dementia 13 years ago, and Charlene Mangi presents her perspective. Michelle Phalen at the Alzheimer's Association speaks about programs and resources to help those with dementia and their caregivers.

The second webinar, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., March 16, features attorney Terry Bertram, who speaks about elder law, estate planning and health care decisions.

The final webinar, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., March 23, features Chiara Clayton, of the Area Agency on Aging 1-B. Clayton focuses on options for long-term care. Justine Bykowski, MA retired from Michigan Medicine with a specialty in gerontology talks about decision-making in selecting an assisted living care residence.

