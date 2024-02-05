Nancy Guenther, Mother of 4, Retired from Chelsea Milling Company

Nancy Lee Guenther joined her husband, Robert Guenther in Heaven on February 2, 2024. Nancy was born on July 19, 1946 in Ann Arbor, the youngest daughter of Raymond & Frieda Schmitz. She graduated from Saline High School in 1985 with her oldest two daughters.

On January 2, 1965, she married the love of her life, Robert Guenther at St. Paul Church in Chelsea, MI.

Nancy enjoyed doing puzzles, crosswords, & word searches, making wreaths, shopping, reading, & sitting on her porch watching the neighbor’s horses. She was a lifetime member of the Bethel United Church of Christ in Manchester. She retired from Chelsea Milling Company.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Bob, sister Loretta Beal, parents Raymond & Frieda Schmitz, & stepfather William Neilly. She is survived by her children- Robin (Phil) Bowerman of Milan, Sue Ann (Matt) Brus of Arkansas, Jackie Lanz of Ypsilanti, and Matt Guenther of Bridgewater. Also surviving are grandchildren- Steven, Courtney, Hans, Kelsey (Brandon), Mikayla, Jackson (Mirna), Emily, John, & Ashlee and great grandchildren- Lily, Luke, JJ, & Colt. She is also survived by her sister, Dee Fouty, and several nieces & nephews.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Funeral Service for family and close friends will start promptly at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 10th, 2024, at the conclusion of visitation. Rev. Dr. David Bucholtz will be officiating. In accordance with Nancy’s wishes, cremation will occur. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to the family c/o Jackie Lanz. A donation to a charity of the family’s choice will be made at a later date. To leave a memory you have of Nancy, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

