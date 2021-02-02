COVID-19: Zero Deaths, 6 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Tuesday.

220 people in Washtenaw County have died with COVID-19. Six people were hospitalized, the highest single-day addition since Jan. 13. The daily hospitalization rate has been falling recently.

County data showed 97 more people testing positive since Monday's update. The county has seen an increase in cases lately with outbreaks in University of Michigan campus housing. State data shows 346 people at the University of Michigan testing positive for COVID-19 and 59 people testing positive at Eastern Michigan University over the last 28 days.

According to the state, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County yesterday was 5.67 percent - down slightly from 6.29 percent the previous day. The statewide positive test rate was 5.67 percent, down from 6.15 percent Sunday.

The State of Michigan reported 63 people dying with COVID-19, which includes 36 deaths found during a review of virtual records. 14,672 people have died with COVID-19 in Michigan. Another 1,203 people were infected with COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, there were 337 patients in critical care beds, up by one since Monday. There were 174 patients receiving care with ventilators, up by four since Monday. The state also recorded 28 pediatric patients with COVID-19, the same as Monday.