First Presbyterian Tackles Hunger With Benefit Concert for Saline Area Social Service

Children and adults alike enjoyed First Presbyterian Church's benefit concert held this past Sunday for Saline Area Social Service. This gathering was to celebrate the #TackleHunger campaign which is part of the National Souper Bowl of Caring effort. This event was sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church and Saline Main Street.

Entertainment was Saline’s own Fiddle Pie and Gemini from Ann Arbor. Admission to the event was a donation of non-perishable food items.

Present from Saline Area Social Service were Jamail Aikens, Executive Director, and Marti Healy, Client Services Manager. They spoke to the children of being kind and of how we can help those who are going through a difficult time.

If you would like to help, donations can still be dropped off at the church’s Hall Street entrance until February 15..

(Submitted by Linda Kiser)

