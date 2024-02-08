Welcome to Stully’s Community Education Boys Basketball Recap:

Feb. 3

Grim Reapers-106 V Panthers-31

A short handed Grim Reapers team got out to fast start via their full court press and half court trap to cruise to their first win of the season. Defense led to many transition buckets and when the break was not there, the three ball was. Panthers scored some buckets from the paint, once they figured out the middle of the trap was open. Nolan Klein hit for 45 points(with 7 triples), while Caid Fox(20), Trent Hankamp(20) and Mike Reder(10) hit double figures for Grim Reapers. John Smith and Jack Alexander paced the Panther offense with 10 and 8 points, respectively.

Monstars-81 V National Hooper Society-45

National Hooper Society got off to a hot start against Monstars, only to see a lead turn into a blowout by Monstars by the final buzzer. NHS hit some shots from distance, but Monstars transition game ran NHS out of the gym. Monstars had a balanced scoring effort as Dylan Mesman(26), Luke Sundquist(12), Connor Mitzel(12) and Andrew Black(11) all reached double digits. The Hoopers were led offensively by Nicholas Steinert with 23 points, while Blake Mahler added 10.

Brick City Elite-61 V Vamp Academy-50

Brick City Elite came out with a vengance on both ends of the floor as they got out to a comfortable lead early. Vamp Academy got off to their usual slow start, digging themselves a hole they could never recover from. Although VA made a little run in the first half, they still trailed by ten at the half. The combination of missed bunnies and no B-Wise in the post led to their demise. BCE got a huge games from their bigs in the post(Hayes/Mareno), hot shooting to start(Kreuzer) and the ever reliable Jackson Phillips on both ends of the floor. BCE was led offensively by Hayes(16), Phillips(15), Mareno(10) and Kreuzer(10). Vamp Academy’s Khaden Ballard scored 16(four triples) and John Sun had a career high 15 in a losing effort.

Make A Swish-75 V Jelly Universe-58

Jelly Universe had played well in two early season single digit losses and Make A Swish got called out for and “underwhelming win” last week. That comment must have gotten under the skin of MAS as they came out with fire in their eye as every player scored 4 or more points. Jelly Universe tried to stay in the game as Kiren Sankaran(24) and Andrew Filfili(22) scored in the paint and from distance, but it was not enough for the upset. Matthew Boehm hit for 21 points(5 triples), while John Hayes and Matt Sierak scored 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Powerade “Play of the Day”

After Brick City Elite nailed a three close to halftime, Anthony Gentile beat the buzzer with a half court shot to close the gap and keep Vamp Academy in the game!! Powerade’s “Play of the Day”!! Congrats Anthony!!!

Cheez It “Team of the Week”**Brick City Elite pulls off the upset in a dominating performance on both ends of the floor and is the Cheez It “Team of the Week”!! Congrats Brick City Elite!!

Standings: Record Pt. Differential

Monstars 3-0 +119 Brick City Elite 3-0 +65 Make A Swish 3-0 +49 Vamp Academy 2-1 +19 Grim Reapers 1-2 +33 Jelly Universe 0-3 -32 National Hooper Society 0-3 -72 Panthers 0-3 -181

Top Scorers:

Nolan Klein-45

Dylan Mesman-26

Kiren Sankaran-24

Nicholas Steinert-23

Andrew Filfili-22

Matt Boehm-21

Caid Fox-20

Trent Hankamp-20

AJ Hayes-16

Khaden Ballard-16

John Hayes-16

Jackson Phillips-15

John Sun-15

Connor Mitzel-12

Luke Sundquist-12

Andrew Black-11

Mike Reder-10

John Smith-10

Blake Mahler-10

Cole Kreuzer-10

Matt Mareno-10

Matt Sierak-10

Colm Moorman-10

Predictions for 2/10

Vamp Academy V Make A Swish

Vamp Academy is coming off a stinging loss last week, while Make A Swish

rebounded last week with a convincing win. Vamp Academy, it is imperitive that you start strong in this game, or you will have the same outcome as last week. You will need to get to the rim AND finish offensively, and provide B-Wise some interior help in the post. Make A Swish, establish your inside game, then kick it out for three’s(Hayes) and swing sides for Luca and Rex to do some damage at the rim. Stay on the floor on shot fakes and use your length on “D”. Will VA make the necessary adjustments? Which Make A Swish team shows up?? This could be a close one, but Make A Swish gets it done with a 5-7 point victory.

Jelly Universe V Monstars

Jelly Universe struggled a little last week, but did get a lift from their recent free agent signing. To win, this team needs better attention to detail on the defensive end of the floor. They have some scoring options, but they give up way too many easy opportunities to their opponents. Monstars are figuring out the “team” concept with balanced scoring and are getting better every week, but they need to work on making the extra pass and not settling for a long distance opportunity they can get at any time. Monstars will take care of Jelly U in this battle by double digits.

Panthers V National Hooper Society

National Hooper Society has the opportunity for their first win of the season over Panthers. Panthers are ever improving as they learn to understand what to do on the offensive end of the floor. Now they just need better execution to become more effective on offense. Defensively, this team is still a work in progress, but with a little understanding of team defense, they could close the scoring gap on their opponents. NHS, you seem to start strong out of the gate, but then fall into a stagnant time on offense and defense. You have proven to this old coach you can score, now you need to establish a “lock down” defense that will allow you to finish out games. National Hooper Society gets the win by double figures!!

Brick City Elite V Grim Reapers

Brick City Elite played well last week in an upset win, while Grim Reapers rode their recent free agent signing in their first win of the season. If BCE continues to get contributions from their post players offensively/defensively, have a balanced scoring attack and finish better at the rim than they did last week, they win. If Grim Reapers get some players back off of IR, continue to get scoring from the bench and play tough defense, they post the upset. I think Brick City Elite is on a roll right now, but they will have to shut down Klein to get a “W”. BCE by 3-5 points.

Predictions are based on a full squad showing up! Injury report/No shows can affect the predictions!!

*Winners

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 3-1 .750 Overall 11-1 .917

POWER RANKINGS:

1. Monstars

2. Make A Swish

3. Brick City Elite

4. Vamp Academy

5. Grim Reapers

6. National Hooper Society

7. Jelly Universe

8. Panthers

