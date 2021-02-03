COVID-19: No New Deaths, 5 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths in data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Wednesday.

220 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. The data showed five more hospitalizations and 79 more infections.

The positive test rate fell from 5.69 percent to 3 percent.

The county's vaccination dashboard showed 399 more people received their first vaccination, bringing the total to 7,889. Another 784 people received their second dose, bringing the total to 2,840.

Vaccine supplies remained limited.

Data showed the statewide positivity rate falling to 3.88 percent from 5.67 percent. The reported 32 more people died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 14,704. The state also reported 1,383 new infections.

The number of people in Michigan's hospitals continues to fall. There were 314 people in critical care beds, down by 23 since yesterday. There were 165 people receiving care with ventilators, down by 9 from yesterday. There were 25 pediatric patients with COVID-19, down by three since yesterday.