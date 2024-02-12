Souper Bowl Competition Draws Hungry Crowd at SASC

Competitors came to Saline Area Senior Center on Friday, armed with Crock Pots and ladles and tasty soups in the hopes of bringing home a coveted Golden Spoon award.

“This was our third annual Souper Bowl,” said Megan Kenyon, Program Coordinator at SASC. “We originally had Chili Cook-Offs prior to the pandemic, but decided to change it up.”

Nearly one hundred visitors came to SASC to taste the seventeen soups offered and vote on their favorites. The winners were announced at the end of the event. Awards were as follows:

Judge’s Choice Best Vegan/Vegetarian: Linden Square, Broccoli Cheddar

Judge’s Choice Best Hearty/Meat: Brecon Village, Mama J’s Cheesy Potato Hug

People’s Choice Best Vegan/Vegetarian: Beau Knows Michigan Homes, Butternut Squash

People’s Choice Best Hearty/Meat: EHM Senior Solutions, Cheeseburger Bliss

Proceeds from the event will benefit future SASC programming.

A silent auction featuring handcrafted soup mugs and bowls was also on display at the event. All of the items were created with Liberty Club in partnership with Intergen Crafternoons. Liberty Club is a community education program that recognizes and supports adults with special needs and disabilities. They offer social opportunities throughout the year, participate in community service projects, and train participants in life skills.

“We partner with Liberty Club on several programs,” Kenyon said. “They deliver Meals on Wheels once a week, and we have our monthly Intergen Crafternoon. They frequently help us with our General Membership Social set up, as well as making our centerpieces.”

“We really value our relationship with the Club!” Kenyon said. “I reached out to Shannon Macy, the new director of Liberty Club. Her mother, Jackie Macy, founded Liberty Club in 2011 and then retired a few years ago. Knowing they had a kiln and were working on ceramics, I asked Shannon if they would be willing to create and donate mugs and bowls for this competition. We can now use some of these proceeds for our Crafternoons.”

Kenyon was happy with the turnout and thankful for all of the volunteers who made it possible.

“We’re so thankful for Brookhaven Manor for sponsoring this event. They have sponsored this for several years,” Kenyon said.

“It takes a lot of people to run this event, and I’m so grateful for my coworkers Nancy Cowen, Andrea Lewis, and Kathy Adamson. Volunteers Cindy Sobotta, Mark Kerwin, and Jane Ferris helped with the event in many ways. Also, a thank you to judges Sue Kelch, Ron Lewis, and Cindy Sobotta.”

The next Souper Bowl competition is slated for February 7, 2025.

“We welcome all entries from area organizations, businesses, and restaurants,” Kenyon added.

