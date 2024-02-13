Saline MI
2-13-2024 2:37pm

Rick's Picks: Salt Springs Brewery Mushroom Pizza

Here's our first installment of Rick's Picks.

Rick Richter, branch manager of The Richter Team/CrossCountry Mortgage, will be visiting establishments in and around Saline and tasting food and beverages from the menu.

Here's Rick sampling the mushroom pizza at Salt Springs Brewery in downtown Saline.

