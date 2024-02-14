Alvin Becker, Father and Husband, Worked at Ford Motor Company

Alvin Richard Becker, affectionately known as Al, of Saline, Michigan, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024 at the age of 81 with his family by his side. The youngest of five boys, he was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on October 24, 1942 to the late Alfred and Viola (Jenne) Becker.

Al is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charolette; his two daughters, Sherry (Dan) Healy and Shannon (Greg ) Meeks of Saline; his dearest grandchildren, Alexander and Anna Healy and Samuel Meeks; one brother Alfred (Jean) Becker and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Edwan (Anne), Robert (Mary) and Larry Becker and his beloved wife’s parents, Eldridge and Shirley Crook, to whom he was a “son”.

Al met his wife, Charolette, while working at Ford Motor Company and together they built their home in Saline, where they raised their daughters and later embraced sons-in-law and most special grandchildren. After retirement from Ford, Al spent much of his time at the cherished family home he lovingly built on 40 acres in Northern Michigan. He was a devoted, kind, fun loving man. A hands-on father and grandfather, time with his family was everything to him. He was always present for his daughters, Sherry and Shannon, never sparing hugs, kisses, joy or encouragement. Poppy to his grandchildren, Alex, Anna and Sam, he supplied endless adventures, attention and love.

Al loved to be in nature tending his gardens, fishing, walking, viewing...always appreciating what God provided. It was not coincidental that his travels with family seemed to gravitate to natural beauty. Al could fix anything, a master of all things mechanical and electrical, as well as scrapes, bruises and heartaches.

Whether you called him Alvin, Al, Poppy or Dad, we all loved him very much. If you have known him a short time or for most of his life, you will always remember his amazing spirit and generosity. Dementia diminished his memory, but his inner, loving being remained until the end. His loved ones will carry the grief they bear by embracing Al’s spirit of the soul, his dance of life.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Saline. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Amy Triebwasser will be officiating. A luncheon will follow and will be held at the Church as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alvin’s name may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Saline and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Al, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline