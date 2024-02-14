Saline Area Fire Board Seeks At Large Member

The Saline Area Fire Department is seeking applications for an at-large position on its nine-person governing board - the Saline Area Fire Board (SAFB) oversees the budget, policy and capital expenditures for the fire department that serves the residents of the City of Saline, and Townships of Lodi, Saline and York.

The board is looking for an area resident passionate about fire services and interested in serving the broader Saline community - as the number of residents in the Saline fire district continues to grow, so do the duties and responsibilities of the Saline Area Fire Department.

The fire board generally meets bi-monthly, and is made up of nine volunteer members, two from each of the participating municipalities, and one at-large member.

The at-large member cannot be an elected member, employee, officer, board member, commission member, authority member or voluntary association member of any municipality that is party to this agreement, nor a member of the Saline Area Fire Department. This member shall represent the best interests of all four municipalities who comprise the Saline Area Fire Department and shall be a resident of one of the four municipalities. The member shall have one vote, shall serve for a period of four years and may serve consecutive terms upon reappointment by the SAFB. An atlarge member's term will cease immediately if they should no longer qualify to serve.

Interested applicants should send a letter of interest, outlining why they would be a suitable candidate, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024. Letters can be emailed or delivered/mailed to the Saline Area Fire Department - 100 North Harris St, Saline, MI 48176. Applicants should also obtain and complete the board application form by emailing Carol Joyce, at cjoyce@cityofsaline.org.

Candidates will be notified in writing of the scheduled interview date before the SAFB. Additional questions may be directed to City of Saline Mayor Marl, who also serves as the Chairman of the fire board.Mayor Marl can be reached at (734) 272-3654 or at bmarl@cityofsaline.org

