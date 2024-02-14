Washtenaw Christian Hosts Open House and Spaghetti Luncheon Feb. 25

Washtenaw Christian Academy in Saline will be hosting an Open House and Spaghetti luncheon on Sunday, February 25th from 12-2 p.m. Come join us for a spaghetti lunch and take a tour of our school, meet our amazing faculty and staff, and get to know current families!

WCA is a Preschool - 12th grade Christian school located at 7200 Moon Road in Saline, Michigan. For more information, visit www.washtenawchristian.org

or call 734-429-7733.

