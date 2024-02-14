Saline MI
2-14-2024 7:21pm

Washtenaw Christian Hosts Open House and Spaghetti Luncheon Feb. 25

Washtenaw Christian Academy in Saline will be hosting an Open House and Spaghetti luncheon on Sunday, February 25th from 12-2 p.m. Come join us for a spaghetti lunch and take a tour of our school, meet our amazing faculty and staff, and get to know current families!

WCA is a Preschool - 12th grade Christian school located at 7200 Moon Road in Saline, Michigan. For more information, visit www.washtenawchristian.org
or call 734-429-7733.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive