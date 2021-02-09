Pooh Corner Preschool Registration

Pooh Corner Program, for children ages 3 to 5 years old, is operated by Saline Community Education and is located in the Liberty School building. The program is designed to foster children's competency in all areas of development. We offer a well-balanced curriculum to promote cognitive, physical, emotional, social development, and kindergarten readiness of children. Please visit https://www.salineschools.org/schools/saline-community-education/pooh-corner/ for more information.