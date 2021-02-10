Foundation For Saline Area Schools Turns the Tables and Invests Back into Its Sponsors

(Press release from the Foundation for Saline Area Schools)

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools has been making a difference by funding grants in Saline Area Schools for over 30 years. The Foundation for Saline Area Schools couldn't have made such a difference in our schools, however, without the unwavering support of its donors and sponsors, including through the difficulties of the 2020-2021 school year. But in an effort to be a true community, the Foundation is stepping up to give back to these generous sponsors.

"Our sponsors are the backbone of the Foundation and many of them have been significantly impacted during this pandemic," said Amy Sankaran, President of the Foundation for Saline Area Schools. " These companies have helped the Foundation when we needed it, and now the Foundation is committed to helping our sponsors in a time when they could use a little help.”

The Red Glasses movement was a grant initially sponsored by the Foundation in 2019 and the idea behind the grant was simple but powerful; the grant was an inspirational movement with the goal of inspiring people to live boldly, love big and pass it on.

In these unprecedented times, the Foundation is now using the ideas behind this grant, modeling living boldly, loving big, and passing it on. The Foundation trustees are putting on their red glasses and are purchasing many items from FSAS sponsors to give to the Saline Area Schools’ teachers and staff as a token of gratitude including:

Coffee and scones from Brewed Awakenings

Baked goods from Chartwells

Flowers for each building from Saline Flowerland

A chance to win several free oil changes from Briarwood Ford

Windshield Wipers -including installation- from Carquest

Popcorn from Emagine

Pizza from Mancinos & Jets

Vitamins from Jensen Pharmacy

Fruit Trays from Busch’s

“We love our sponsors and school staff, and now, more than ever, they need our help and our support,” said Annherst Kreitz, Executive Director of the Foundation for Saline Area Schools.

The Foundation for Saline Area School has spent over $7,000 to support sponsors that have helped them and to thank the Saline Area Schools’ staff for all of their hard work this year! People everywhere are grappling with the way that COVID-19 has affected daily life, and during this strange and unfamiliar era, it is nice to see examples of spreading love and goodwill to others!