HOCKEY: Saline Beats Bedford 3-1

The Saline varsity hockey team beat Bedford 3-1 in SEC Red action at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube Thursday.

Josh Peitz scored in the first period to give Saline a 1-0 lead. Griffin Clark and Liam McGregor scored in the second period for Saline.

It was the second goal in as many nights for both Peitz and Clark.

Avery Byron, Keegan Bunting, Ben Wild and Julian Downey had assists.

Cody Stein stopped 15 of 16 shots in goal.

The Hornets visit the Flint Iceland Arena Saturday to take on Flint Powers.