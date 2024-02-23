Mayor Marl Announces March 8 Coffee Hour at the Senior Center
Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming Coffee Hour for March 8.
“As is my custom, I will provide a City update, discuss my January State of the City address, provided some specific messaging on infrastructure and business attraction/retention, and of course, entertain questions or concerns form attendees” said Mayor Marl. “Further, I’m excited that Councilmember Rice will be joining me, to discuss possible improvements/enhancements to our municipal parks.”
Councilmember Rice, the liaison to the City’s Parks Commission added, “Saline is a community for all generations, and I look forward to hearing from our friends at the Saline Area Senior Center about the needs of our aging community. There are some exciting plans in the works for our Parks as well as community health & wellness initiatives as a whole. I welcome everyone to join us for this casual event.”
The upcoming “Coffee with the Mayor” event will be held on:
Friday, March 8
10:30 a.m. – noon
Saline Area Senior Center
7190 North Maple Road
The event is open to all residents in the Saline community. Coffee, donuts, and assorted refreshments will be served, presentations will begin promptly at 10:45 a.m.
RSVPs are not required. Should you have questions or concerns, please call the Mayor at (734) 272-3654.
More News from Saline
- BASKETBALL: Sanderson's Long Buzzer Beater Lifts Saline to Win Over Onsted Jonathan Sanderson's buzzer-beating three from 10 feet beyond the arc lifted Saline to 57-56 victory over Onsted.
- Rick's Picks: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina In the second installment of Rick's Picks, Rick Richter visits Jalisco's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina to sample the menu.