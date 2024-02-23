Mayor Marl Announces March 8 Coffee Hour at the Senior Center

Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming Coffee Hour for March 8.

“As is my custom, I will provide a City update, discuss my January State of the City address, provided some specific messaging on infrastructure and business attraction/retention, and of course, entertain questions or concerns form attendees” said Mayor Marl. “Further, I’m excited that Councilmember Rice will be joining me, to discuss possible improvements/enhancements to our municipal parks.”

Councilmember Rice, the liaison to the City’s Parks Commission added, “Saline is a community for all generations, and I look forward to hearing from our friends at the Saline Area Senior Center about the needs of our aging community. There are some exciting plans in the works for our Parks as well as community health & wellness initiatives as a whole. I welcome everyone to join us for this casual event.”

The upcoming “Coffee with the Mayor” event will be held on:

Friday, March 8

10:30 a.m. – noon

Saline Area Senior Center

7190 North Maple Road

The event is open to all residents in the Saline community. Coffee, donuts, and assorted refreshments will be served, presentations will begin promptly at 10:45 a.m.

RSVPs are not required. Should you have questions or concerns, please call the Mayor at (734) 272-3654.

