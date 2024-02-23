Saline High School Teacher Brandon Smith to Serve on Governor's Educator Advisory Council

A Saline High School teacher was one of several teachers tapped by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to serve on the Governor's Educator Advisor Council.

Brandon Smith, of Ypsilanti, is a history and government teacher at Saline High School. He is the vice president of the Saline Education Association. Smith holds a Bachelor of Art in History and a Master of Arts in education from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Arts in education leadership from American College of Education in Indianapolis. Brandon Smith is appointed to represent teachers for a term commencing February 15, 2024, and expiring May 9, 2027. Brandon Smith succeeds Greg Talberg whose term has expired.

The Governor’s Educator Advisory Council was created by Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order No. 2019-09. The Council will review and make recommendations regarding legislation relevant to this state’s public education system, identify and analyze issues impacting the effectiveness of Michigan’s public education system, identify best practices in public education and recommend corresponding changes and improvements to Michigan’s public education system, and provide other information or advice relevant to public education.

These appointments are not subject to advice and consent of the Senate.

More News from Saline