Saline Township Sets FY 2020-21 Budget Meeting

The Saline Township Board scheduled a meeting to discuss the 2020-21 budget. The meeting will take place at 11 a.m., March 1, 2021 at the township hall.

The township’s fiscal budget needs to be approved at its regular meeting in March. The township board will review the preliminary budget and offer recommendations for possible changes at their March 1 planning meeting.

Invenergy Update

Rick Wilson, Project Director from Invenergy, an International Renewable Energy company based in Chicago, Illinois provided the board with an update on their activities in the area. Wilson reported the company had approximately 1,000 acres under contract. Township Supervisor Jim Marion clarified that it was not required that all the properties be contiguous. “Properties can be all over the place. They don’t need to be all together or even next to each other.” It is expected that Invenergy will continue to contact property owners to expand the participating properties.

Andelina Farms

Dan Cabage, township consulting engineer from Fleis & Vandenbrink, reported that he would be scheduling a meeting within the next two weeks with representatives from M/I Homes, developer of the Andelina Farms project. The meeting is to understand the status of the Andelina Farms development and get a projected timeline for when construction of residential units will begin.

Ground Millings Storage Approved

The board approved a recommendation from the township planning commission to grant a Special Use permit for the David Finkbeiner property to store up to 500 yards of ground millings onsite. Ground millings are used in the construction of driveways.

Poverty Guidelines Approved

Annually, the township is required to approve the federal poverty guidelines. For 2021, the guidelines are:

Household of 1: Annual income of $12,760

Household of 2: Annual income of $17,240

Household of 3: Annual income of $21,720

Household of 5: Annual income of $26,200

According to data from Washtenaw County, Saline Township has an overall poverty rate of 3.4 percent. That is lower than Washtenaw County’s rate of 14 percent and the State of Michigan’s 14.4 percent. In the township, 3 percent of children (18 years and younger) live below the poverty line, as do 2 percent of seniors (65+ years).

The next township board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. The next township planning commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. Both meetings are held at the Saline Township Hall.