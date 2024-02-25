McPherson Local Announces March Closure in Downtown Saline

McPherson Local, a general store featuring Michigan-made food and goods, is closing at the end of March, owner Jen McPherson announced on the business's Facebook Page.

McPherson opened the store at 105 N. Ann Arbor St. in 2017.

Jen McPherson is pictured in front of the building before it opened in 2017.

"McPherson Local has been my heart and soul and six and a half years of an absolute adventure. But it’s time for a new one. We have made the painful decision to close our shop. All of the love we have and all of the enthusiasm for local makers, sadly, isn’t enough to keep our door open any longer," McPherson wrote. "I hope you all know it isn’t for lack of trying because, oh buddy, did we work our asses off. Habits have changed, foot traffic has changed, buying has changed and we see that our time on this path is up."

The business specialized in finding Michigan artisans, creators, food makers and more to stock their shelves and host events in the building which was once the town's library.

A patron of the business created a Lego version of the store.

The last day for the business is March 30.

"I’m asking for your support in this last month. Please shop and show some love to our makers. We are heartbroken but also still so full of love. Love for you. Love for our makers. Love for this library. Love for our time here," McPherson wrote.

The announcement was met with sadness by customers and fellow independent business owners.

"We are sad knowing Jen and Ellery won't be right around the corner when we want to pop in for a 'quick' chat. We are frustrated to see our friends' dream come to a close by circumstances not of their doing and also because another business is closing," wrote the owners of Fine Print Books on their Facebook Page. "We also feel a bit dejected that we didn't do more and more wasn't done to help businesses, and not just McPherson Local. Above all, we are hopeful that we, as a community, can help change the narrative and build Saline back up."

Kat Edmonds, Saline High School art teacher, wrote an ode to Jen and McPherson Local in the Saline Posts Facebook group. Here's a snippet.

"Jen McPherson, you made our little corner of the world a better corner with your love-filled shop. We were lucky to have you in Saline, heartbroken that your doors will be closing. You picked up my heart with your words, your handpicked wares, and your shop that helped so many," she wrote.

Before McPherson Local, the building hosted the Drowsy Parrot cafe.

Downtown Saline has seen several closures recently. Enchanted Oven moved out of its North Ann Arbor Street location. Rock Paper Scissors closed after a fire. Smokehouse 52 and Earth Elements have also closed recently.

Some of those vacancies have been filled. Whitepine Studios, an art studio, moved across the street and opened in two-thirds of the old Smokehouse space. A new pizza place called DropTop Pizza will soon open in the last spot. Cornerstone Realty has taken over where Pineapple House operated. Metric Marketing opened in the former Cheese Shop of Saline.

Downtown continues to shift away from retail and more towards restaurants and services. Two notable exceptions are Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas and Fine Print Bookshop, both of which opened in spaces that previously housed service businesses.

Despite multiple vacancies in downtown Saline, it's challenging to find up-to-date commercial listings on real estate websites.

