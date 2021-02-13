Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Seeks Help Finding 16-Year-Old Girl

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Shelbee Nicole Sanders are asking for your help.

Shelbee Niccole Sanders, a 16-year-old white female was last seen by family Thursday, Feb. 11, leaving her home on the 1500 block of Ridge Road in Superior Twp. at approximately 2:50 p.m. Sanders does not have her phone with her and no known access to a vehicle.

Sanders is described as 5’4”, 120lbs, brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black leggings, and gray shoes. She was possibly wearing a teal winter jacket.

Sanders does have a history of running away and has many friends in the Plymouth MI area, according to the WSCO.

The WCSO and her family are actively looking for her. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Howard howards@washtenaw.org or submit a tip to (734) 973-7711