Winter Storm Could Drop 5-9 Inches of Snow in Ann Arbor Area

A winter storm is expected to drop 5-9 inches of snow on Southeast Michigan Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.

According to the warning, the storm will intensify around 6 p.m., Monday and become heavy at times, with the highest snowfall totals being near Ann Arbor, Metro Detroit, the Ohio Border and Lake Huron shoreline.

Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution on the roads and to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle.

In the City of Saline, snow or ice must be removed within 24 hours after the snow or accumulations ends. Subsequent drifting of snow on sidewalks must also be removed. Civil Infraction Violation fines are $25 for the first offense, $50 for a second repeat offense within one year, and $100 for a third and each subsequent repeat offense within one year. In addition, the City may clear sidewalks, and the property owner will be charged for the work performed. The minimum fee for the City to remove the snow is $75 per visit and $30 per visit to treat ice. Costs to clear your sidewalk are in addition to the civil infraction violation fine.

Vacations, business trips, and other obligations that require you to be away from your home do not exempt you from sidewalk snow removal. To avoid civil fines and removal costs, property owners should make arrangements to have their sidewalks cleared when away from the home for more than a day.

Seniors who need assistance with snow removal can contact the Saline Area Senior Center at 429-9274 for a list of possible volunteers or contractors who will remove sidewalk snow for a fee.