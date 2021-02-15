Smokehouse 52 BBQ Serving Catfish for Lenten Season

Smokehouse 52 BBQ in Saline and Chelsea are celebrating the Lenten season with fish fry Fridays.

“We are gearing up with our Fish Fry Friday Feature - catfish! We saved the recipe from last year and will have plenty of catfish for this Lenten season,” said Phil Tolliver, owner of Smokehouse 52 BBQ.

The specials run Feb. 18-April 2 and are available for takeout or dine-in.

Weekly fish frys are commonplace in the U.S., where churchgoers will gather together over meals of crisp, battered Fish—usually, cod, if you’re in the Midwest, or haddock if you’re in the Northeast. The most typical sides look like ones that might come with a fried chicken meal—coleslaw, some form of potatoes like potato salad or potato pancakes, and bread.

“Our guests were really excited that we switched it up and offered both a Catfish dinner and a Catfish Po’ boy,” said Tolliver. Details of their Lenten offering can be found online at www.sh52bbq.com.