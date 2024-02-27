Stully's Community Ed Basketball Recap

Recap of Feb. 24's action

Morning Session

Jelly Universe 62 Panthers 30

Jelly Universe took care of business in getting their first win of the season by beating the Panthers. Panthers battled, but Jelly U was too quick and athletic in doubling up the Panther squad. Jelly U used a balanced scoring attack as everyone on the team got into the scoring column. Leading the offense for the winners were Andrew Filfili with 14 points, followed by Nate Walper with 12 and Colm Moorman with 11. John Smith and Jack Alexander paced the Panther offense, combining for five triples in scoring 11 points each.

Grim Reapers 60 National Hooper Society 40

National Hooper Society scored the first bucket, but that would be their only lead as Grim Reapers used transition buckets, along with ball reversal to drive to the hoop and the long ball to score at will against NHS. Reapers built a fifteen point lead by half and cruised to an easy victory. Grim Reapers placed three in double digits as Caid Fox lead all scorers with 25 points, while Ryan Bloch and Ian Furlong chipped in with 12 points each. Nicholas Steinert was the lone NHS player to reach double figures with 18 points, including three triples.

Monstars 60 Vamp Academy 46

Vamp Academy did not get off to their usual slow start as they kept pace early with Monstars, but the triple teaming on Mesman lead to buckets by others on the Monstars squad. A somewhat close game went from a six to an eight point lead at the half as VA did not take the last shot and got beat in transition for a lay up. The Monstars eight point lead at the half allowed them to cruise to a win and stay undefeated, meanwhile VA has dropped three in a row. Monstars offense was lead by Dylan Mesman(22), Caleb Helmer(18) and Reed Muir(11). Raphael Morozowski hit for 16 points, including a pair of triples, in the VA loss.

Make A Swish 70 Brick City Elite 54

In a battle of unbeaten, this was a close game early before Make A Swish began to pull away. A late run by BCE along with missed lay ups by MAS tightened the game to a four point lead at the half in favor of Make A Swish, 31-27. Make A Swish used a 7-0 run after the half to get their lead into double figures and kept the lead at ten points midway through the second half. A valiant effort by BCE could not bring the game back into reach as they lose by double digits. Make A Swish saw every player score, as Rex Schreck(21), Luca Angeli(13) and Matt Sierak(10) paced the offense. Jackson Phillips and Charlie VanHaaften scored 20 and 13 points, respectively for Brick City Elite.

Afternoon Session

Monstars 69 Brick City Elite 62

Brick City Elite had some things going for them, an hour break, but still fresh from playing in the AM session and Monstars leading scorer out due to technical issues. Monstars would need to get balanced scoring and contributions from all players to win. BCE jumped out to an early 6-2 lead before Monstars went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. The game would be close as Monstars lead at the half 37-31. The second stanza saw Monstars attack the rim and BCE use the long ball, but in the end, a seven point victory for Monstars. Monsatrs placed three in double figures: Caleb Helmer(18), Colin Learman(17) and Luke Sundquist(14) while BCE’s offense was lead by Charlie VanHaaften(20) and Jackson Phillips(11).

Jelly Universe 64 National Hooper Society 41

Jelly Universe got their second win of the day as every player scored and six players had 7 or more points. National Hooper Society struggled to find offensive flow in this game, although they got out to a 5-2 lead before a Jelly U 11-2 run gave them a lead they would not relinquish. Jelly U’s balanced scoring and timely three’s were just too much for NHS to overcome. Jelly U was paced by Colm Moorman and Kiren Sankaran with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Blake Mahler scored 13 for NHS in a losing effort.

Make A Swish 90 Panthers 72

An expected blowout was much closer than anticipated as Make A Swish’s lackluster performance and Panthers offensive fireworks made for an interesting game. The result of the game was never really in doubt, but the Make A Swish effort will need to be a little more intense in prepping for next week. Panthers Jack Alexander lead all scorers with a career high 31 points(four triples) while John Smith hit for 19(five triples). Make A Swish had seven of their eight players in double figures: Matt Sierak and Luca Angeli(14), John Hayes(13), Noah Bonner(12), Matt Boehm and Miller Grambeau(11) and Rex Schreck(10).

Grim Reapers 72 Vamp Academy 59

The last game of the day saw a Grim Reaper squad looking to go 2-0 on the day and a Vamp Academy team looking to end a losing skid. Grim Reapers came out on fire as they got out to an early lead, only to see VA battle back via the long ball and by attacking the rim. But, Trent Hankamp’s triple at the halftime buzzer gave all the momentum back to Grim Reapers. Hot shooting for GR continued in the second half as every time VA would try to pair the lead to single digits, Grim Reapers had the answer. Caid Fox lead all scorer’s with 23 points, while Ryan Bloch(16), Ian Furlong(12) and Trent Hankamp(11) paced an offense that scored eleven buckets behind the long line. Vamp Academy was lead by Anthony Gentile’s 20 points, followed by Raphael Mororzowski with 15 and Josh Folk and Brandon Wise with 10 points each.

AM Session Powerade “Play of the Day”

Colm Moorman’s two breakaway dunks highlighted Jell U’s first win of the season!

Powerade’s “Play of the Day” Congrats Colm!

Cheez It “Team of the Week”

Make A Swish came out on top in the battle of the unbeatens by downing Brick City Elite and is the Cheez It “Team of the Week”!! Congrats Make A Swish!!

PM Session Powerade “Play of the Day”

Trent Hankamp gets a late possession breakaway with time running out, hears a countdown by the opponent, checks the clock and hits a DEEP three as time expires in the first half! Powerade’s “Play of the Day”!! Congrats Trent!!!

Cheez It “Team of the Week”

Grim Reapers got big time contributions from many players, as their leading scorer was gone, en route to two victories on the day, moving them into the top four teams and they are the Cheez It “Team of the Week”!! Congrats Grim Reapers!!

Standings: Record Pt. Differential

Monstars 6-0 +144 Make A Swish 6-0 +99 Brick City Elite 4-2 +60 Grim Reapers 3-3 +48 Jelly Universe 2-4 +19 Vamp Academy 2-4 -24 Panthers 1-5 -223 National Hooper Society 0-6 -123

Top Scorers: AM Session

Caid Fox-25 Dylan Mesman-22 Rex Schreck-21 Jackson Phillips-20 Nicholas Steinert-18 Raphael Morozowski-16 Andrew Filfili-14 Caleb Helmer-14 Luca Angeli-13 Charlie Van Haaften-13 Ryan Bloch-12 Ian Furlong-12 Nate Walper-12 Colm Moorman-11 John Smith-11 Jack Alexander-11 Reed Muir-11 Matt Sierak-10

Top Scorers: PM Session

Jack Alexander-31 Caid Fox-23 Charlie VanHaaften-20 Anthony Gentile-20 John Smith-19 Caleb Helmer-18 Colin Learman-17 Ryan Bloch-16 Raphael Morozowski-15 Luke Sundquist-14 Matt Sierak-14 Luca Andeli-14 Colm Moorman-14 Blake Mahler-13 John Hayes-13 Kiren Sankaran-12 Noah Bonner-12 Ian Furlong-12 Jackson Phillips-11 Matt Boehm-11 Miller Grambeau-11 Trent Hankamp-11 Rex Schreck-10 Josh Folk-10 Brandon Wise-10

Predictions for March 2



Brick City Elite V National Hooper Society @ 8am

Brick City Elite is looking for a bounce back week after a pair of tough losses last Saturday. National Hooper Society is looking for the ever elusive first win. All games this week will have tournament seeding implications, and this is an opportunity for BCE to remain the #3 seed with a win. NHS will be looking to get out of the #8 seed with a win. I think Brick City Elite has too much offensive firepower and basketball savvy, and as long as they shore up their defense, they get a win. NHS, defense is the key, as your offense is not explosive. Keep the game in the 30’s and you have a chance for the first win of the season. I see BCE coming out on a mission and taking care of business with a 15+ point win.

Make A Swish V Monstars @ 9am

#1 V #2!! Playing for the #1 seed in the tournament next week!! Get your coffee and donut and enjoy this epic battle!! On paper, both teams are pretty equal. Starting five players I give the nod to Make A Swish because of their length and every player is a scoring threat. Monstars starters can score, but not at the same level as MAS. Monstars bench is deeper as AB and Helmer/Learman can give quality minutes and score. Make A Swish does not have the scoring threat off the bench. MAS has five shooter’s in their lineup, Monstars does not. Both teams have “go to” players, but will the team have to go to them or can they have balance? I thought there was great resilience and passion by Monstars last week with Mesman out, but can that be duplicated against MAS? MAS gave up 72 points to the freshmen team, but their team defense was not 100%. I could flip a coin, take either team and have a good chance to win! Tails never fails, Make A Swish in a close one, maybe OT!!

Grim Reapers V Jelly Universe @ 10am

There is big time seeding on the line in this game, kinda. Grim Reapers, win and you lock up the #4 seed. Lose and you could drop to #6. Jelly U, currently a #5 seed and you need a big win(points) to get to a #4 seed. A loss could drop you to a #6 seed. Realistically, these two teams could play again next week in round #1 and game #1. Both teams are coming off of a two-win week last Saturday. Jelly U has played almost every team tough this season. Grim Reapers are playing their best basketball of the season right now. The key will be simple, who shows up and who executes a game plan. Both teams had late season free agent signings that have improved their squad. With both squads at full strength, I think grim Reapers get the win in a close game. Grim Reapers by 3 or less.

Vamp Academy V Panthers @ 11am

This is a MUST win for Vamp Academy! They need a win to keep pace with Grim Reapers and Jelly Universe. A loss keeps them as the #6 seed. Panthers, currently a #7 seed with no chance at a #6 seed, but a win locks you in at #7. Vamp Academy, you need to pressure all over the floor by extending your defense and score off of turnovers. Panthers, getting pressure means having players to handle the ball. You have three that can handle it, just keep good spacing, don’t panic and find the open player. In desperation mode, I think Vamp Academy will get it done provided they play under control. If they do not and Smith/Alexander hit some three’s, it could be close. Vamp Academy gets it done by 15+ points.

*Winners

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 8-0 1.000 Overall 22-2 .917

POWER RANKINGS:

1. Make A Swish

2. Monstars

3. Brick City Elite

4. Grim Reapers

5. Jelly Universe

6. Vamp Academy

7. Panthers

8. National Hooper Society

