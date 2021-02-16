Lack of Opponent Doesn't Spoil Homecoming Meet for Hornet Gymnastis

The lack of an opponent couldn't spoil a homecoming for the Saline High School gymnastics team last Thursday.

It was the first home gymnastics meet in nearly 12 months, so when their opponent from Ann Arbor couldn't make it, coach Jordan Toor and the Hornets decided to have the meet anyway: Blue vs Gold - Saline Hornet style.

It turned out to be an important event for a Hornet team pulling out all the stops to qualify for the regionals.

"When you have a meet with judges you get to count those scores toward regionals even though you're not against another team," Toor said.

Team Blue defeated Team Gold - 127.175-92.75.

In the vault, Carolina Clark and Annie Miloser tied for first with scores of 8.65. Camille LaFleur (8.6) and Rachel Bryant-Whit (8.55) rounded out the top four. On the uneven bars, Briar Mackey finished first with a score of 7.5. Bryat-White was second at 7.4. Clark and LaFleur also finished in the top four.

On the balance beam, Miloser scored 8.55 to take first. LaFleur (8.35), Mackey (8.125) and Sydney Anderson (7.975) rounded out the top four.

Miloser had another strong out on the floor, scoring 8.55 to finish first. LaFleur (8.35) was second, Mackey (8.125( was third and Adrienne Holloway (7.925) was fourth.

The Saline Post caught up to captains Mal Hornyak and Annie Miloser after the meet.