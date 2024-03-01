BASKETBALL: Saline Wins on Senior Night

The Saline girls' basketball team celebrated senior night with a 56-23 victory over East Jackson Thursday.

The Hornets celebrated seniors Kate Stemmer, Hadley Griffin, Bailey Burt, Lindsey Clarke, Aislinn McPeek and Leighann Farrell.

In the scoring department, however, the Hornets were led by sophomore Keira Roehm (23 points and three assists) and junior Kadyn Maida (16 points, five steals, and four rebounds).

Roehm scored six more three-pointers to bring her record-setting season total to 74.

Kate Stemmer had four points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Hadley Griffin scored three points and had four steals and three assists. Grace Roth and Bailey Burt each had three points, Abby Roth scored two points and and three rebounds. Team Manager Leighann Farrell suited up and scored two points.

