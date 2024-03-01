Saline High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes Host University of Michigan Running Back, Donovan Edwards

Members of the Saline High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes and guests gathered to listen to the Michigan native, five-star recruit, three-time Big Ten and National Championship running back Donovan Edward’s message about his faith last week. It was the first event held by FCA and was well attended.

Donovan Edwards was born in West Bloomfield. His mother passed when he was two years old and was raised by his father and grandmother. He was a top recruit in the nation and chose the University of Michigan to play football. In the College Football Playoff National Championship this year, Edwards rushed for 104 yards against Washington, including touchdown runs of 41 and 46 yards.

Edwards defined himself by his faith in Jesus, spoke about the importance of reading the Bible and living out his faith. He acknowledged the platform he now has given his success on the field and has chosen to share his belief in the Lord with others. He relies on his faith to overcome life’s obstacles and to move forward when things are difficult.

“All of you guys, especially the young men and young women here in high school know that we are all going through tough times, it’s about how we rise from that…I am going to continue to choose God every single time because that is what is in my heart, that’s in my aspirations. We are in a generation right now where we are influenced by so many other things, that is not what we are designed to be. We are designed to do what we think is best to uplift the people, uplift everybody regardless of race, regardless of color," Edwards said. "The purpose is to find your mission, to find your purpose in life. And, my purpose is to help you guys…I want to bring the best of out of others so they can bring the best out of themselves so we can all be collective as one. And, to love each other, to spread love to each other, to spread wisdom to apply each other’s knowledge within each other. Everyone’s going to face adversity at some point in time in their life…that is where God comes in.”

Saline senior and FCA member Caleb Helmer organized the event.

“The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is committed to integrity, serving others, teamwork, and excellence. FCA has been a great place to strengthen my faith and grow in His word over the last four years. It was inspiring to hear Donovan express his faith to our members and guests," Helmer said. "We are grateful to have had this opportunity to hear from one of the greats in college football. I am thankful for Donovan’s encouragement, testimony, and wisdom.”

FCA’s leadership team, Noah Brown, Caleb Helmer, Drew Miller and Noah Musson presented Edwards with a Certificate of Appreciation and a Saline Hornets pullover as a thank you for presenting to the group.

This event also raised funds for Saline Area Social Services.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes meets at Saline High School on Tuesday mornings at 7:15 a.m. in the Media Center. Mr. Greg Erickson is the chapter’s advisor.

