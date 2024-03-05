Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

DENISE CASSIDY WOOD, Northville, MI

Booth 10 - Art

DENISE CASSIDY WOOD is a new addition to the Saline Spring Show using acrylic paints which provides the opportunity to integrate mixed media. Her recent creations incorporate a variety of textural elements in her blooming bold vibrant flowers. Being inspired by the serenity of nature and the energizing effect of vibrant colors, flowers give her a palette to explore. Her “wearable” collection includes handbags, accessories, and gifts inspired by Denise’s original artwork. As a part of the “Healing Arts” initiative, her work has been chosen for permanent installation in several Michigan hospitals and medical centers. Welcome this creative artisan to the Saline Spring Show on March 16 at Saline Middle School from 8 am-3:30 pm.

