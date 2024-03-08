Rep. Dingell Lands $1.8 Million for Saline's Wastewater Treatment Plant Project

US Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, announced $1.8 of federal funds for Saline's wastewater treatment plant project. It was part of nearly $13 million in earmarks she announced for Michigan's 6th District.

“Our local leaders and organizations know what our communities need, from upgrades to our water infrastructure, much needed improvements to several of our roads, and enhanced pedestrian safety, to new and upgraded community centers and senior centers,” Dingell said. “I look forward to working closely with the recipients of these funds as they make progress on their respective projects and am optimistic about the great impact that will have for the residents of Michigan’s 6th district.”

She also announced $360,000 for Milan's senior center, $850,000 for Dexter schools to build a multi-generation community center, $500,000 for the Manchester wastewater treatment project and more.

Dingell had requested $5 million for the $80 million project to rehab the aging facility.

Grants like these can help the city absorb cost overruns or reduce the overall cost, which helps reduce the bills city ratepayers.

City Councillor Dean Girbach credited City Manager Colleen O'Toole and Treasurer Elle Cole for landing the grant.

"All thanks to City Manager Colleen O’Toole and Treasurer Elle Cole in securing more funding through their direct work with Rep. Debbie Dingell," he said.

More than 6oo pages of earmarks survived the $467 billion bill that helped avoid a government shutdown but will contribute to the national debt, which is rising by $1 trillion every 100 days.

