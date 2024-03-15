Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Working with glass since 2002 after taking courses at The Center for the Arts in Midland, KIM COWGER is a return artist at the Saline Spring Craft Show at Saline Middle School. Travelling from Cadillac on March 16, her 2024 works will feature both charms and stained glass. “Grateful that I am able to make a living playfully creating with glass. I have more ideas than time and am continuously working to finish one piece because I’m so excited to begin the next,” states Kim. Her charms offer a wide variety of themes and messages in an effort to have something for everyone. These make great Mother’s Day gifts. Her stained glass takes a mixture of shapes and purposes with all displaying the detail of Kim’s talents and skills.

