Saline Township Board Approves Budget, Road Funds

The Saline Township Board put the finishing touches on its FY24-25 budget at its meeting Wednesday evening at the township hall. Fire services and road maintenance/repair were allocated the greatest resources for the coming fiscal year.

FIRE SERVICES

Saline Township collects revenue for fire protection services through a special assessment charged to every resident in the township. Costs for fire protection services for the 24-25 fiscal year is $126,269.00. The Saline Area Fire Board, which consists of representatives from the City of Saline, and the townships of Lodi, Saline and a portion of York.

Saline Township is assessed 11 percent for its share of the costs for fire protection. 11 percent is the lowest assessment of any jurisdiction within the fire protection boundaries. Township officials have pointed out in the past that despite the lowest assessed percentage, residents pay the highest per capita cost.

Fred Lucas, consulting attorney for the township, said the township might want to consider a fire services tax instead of the special assessment.

“Residents are willing to pay for fire protection services,” Lucas said, “and costs for fire services will continue to rise in the future. A millage might be a better way of ensuring the township has enough money to cover the future costs.”

Should the board discuss a fire services tax it would then eliminate the special assessment.

Township Supervisor Jim Marion indicated that the fire department will need to upgrade its equipment in the future. The estimated cost of a new fire engine is around $1,000,000.

ANDELINA FARMS

Dan Cabage, consulting engineer for the township, reported that construction on Phase III of the Andelina Farms development continues. “Work on installing the final portions of the utilities for Phase III are underway and will be completed shortly,” Cabbege reported.

FY24-25 ROAD MAINTENANCE & REPAIR BUDGET

Work on the roads scheduled for improvements in FY24-25, each will receive:

Shaping to the existing surface

Application of 4” of 23A limestone (C.I.P.) (approximately 1, 950 tons) with associated dust control and project restoration

Roads scheduled for improvements this year include:

Braun Road from Macon Road to Jordan Road (estimated cost $48,000)

Hack Road from Macon Road to Lindsey Road (estimated cost $35,000)

Hack Road from Lindsley Road to Abel Road (estimated cost $30,000)

Abel Road from Hack Road to Arkona Road (estimated cost of $45,000)

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will be responsible for $44,542.37 of the costs. This is up $11,000 from last year. And the WCRC has allocated an additional $11,000 which can be used to offset some of the limestone costs.

The township has assessed a road repair/maintenance millage for fifteen years. This year the millage will produce $138,032.00. The total road costs for the township is $161.457.63. Township Treasurer Jennifer Zink said that the township would use general funds to make up the $23,425.63 difference between the millage funds and the total cost.

Township Supervisor Jim Marion was very proud of the condition of the township's roads. “I drive around Saline Township, and our roads are great,” said Marion. Compared to roads in other townships, our roads are fantastic.”

Other board members shared those sentiments.

SALINE CHAPTER OF 4-H

Three members of the Saline Chapter of 4-H spoke during public comment to thank the board for allowing 4-H to use the township hall to host their meetings. 4-H President William Rogers addressed the board.

“We want to thank the board for allowing us to meet at the township hall,” Rogers said. “To show our appreciation the club is going to plant flowers around the flag pole, and we will water the flowers too.”

In addition to Rogers, other 4-H members present were Max Girbach and Cora Harsh.

The board thanked the 4-H members for their generosity and promise to water the flowers. Supervisor Marion, on behalf of the entire board, expressed condolences to Max Girbach, who recently lost an aunt to a very unexpected death. Sara Girbach, Max’s aunt, was 33.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m. The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 4-2-24. The next Township Board will meet on Wednesday, 4-10-24. Both meetings will be held at the Saline Township Hall on Braun Road and will begin at 7 p.m.

