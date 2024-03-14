Spring Craft Show Saturday at Saline Middle School

Over 150 creative craft persons, showcasing their most recent and exceptional work, from throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin will sell their goods at the 26th annual Saline Spring Craft Show, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturday at Saline Middle School. Crafters’ wares will include seasonal decorating décor, baskets, jewelry, tole painting, folk art, quilting, primitives, stained glass, floral, ceramics, clothing (children’s and adult), wood, toys, silk and dried flowers, candles and furniture. All of these products are designed, made and displayed by the individual crafters and available at affordable prices. These MADE IN MICHIGAN products are custom made. Many of these items are “one-of-a-kind” selected through the jury process. All artists will be present and available to customize and personalize their works.

This show is much more than a great craft show! Other events and activities include: concessions, Peter Cottontail visit & photo 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free caricature of children from 11am-2pm, and children’s arts & crafts. Children’s activities will be held in the cafeteria from 11am-2pm. This craft show has something for everyone!

In addition, Saline Community Education and the show are sponsoring a “Gift Basket Contest.” Local groups and individuals are invited to prepare a basket for any meal to be donated to Saline Social Services. Entries will be voted on at the show by craft show attendees. Winners will receive a prize. More information about this contest is available at call 734-401-4021.

Throughout the show, students and athletes of Saline High will be present in parking lot and providing other services. This school activity will serve as a moneymaking activity for the organizations at the high school to promote citizenship and leadership at their school. The show benefits student youth groups in the district including Tennis & Wrestling teams, Cross Country and Saline Area Schools Historic Preservation Foundation.

Admission charge is $4. Saline Schools has available free parking spaces and is completely handicap accessible. No strollers please.

More information can be obtained by calling 734-429-5922 or 734-401-4021 or https://www.salineschools.org/saline-craft-shows/

More News from Saline