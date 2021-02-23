COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 4 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Since Friday, Cases and Quarantines Down in Saline Schools

There were two new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Monday afternoon by the Washtenaw County Health Department. Both deaths were recorded since Sunday, according to the health department.

235 county residents have died with COVID-19.

The county's data showed four hospitalizations since Friday, including two since Friday. The county added 126 cases since Friday and 59 since Monday.

The county did not update vaccination data Monday. The last data update showed 9,839 people had received their first vaccination and 5,954 had received their second.

According to state data, the positivity rate in Washtenaw County was 2.68 percent Sunday, up from 1.4 percent Friday. The county rate has been below three percent every day but one since Feb. 10.

There were no new cases and no deaths reported by Evangelical Homes of Saline, Linden Square and Storypoint. It was the fourth straight week with no new cases or deaths, according to state data on care homes.

Saline Area Schools updated the COVID-19 dashboard Monday. It showed the number of cases falling to one - a high school student. Quarantines continue to fall. There were 30 students and one staff member in quarantine.

State data showed the positivity rate rising to 4.42 percent in Michigan. The state reported three deaths since Saturday, bringing the total to 15,362. The state reported 1,484 cases since Saturday.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical beds increased by eight to 225 since Friday, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by 14 to 93. There were nine pediatric patients with COVID-19.