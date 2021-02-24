COVID-19: No Deaths, No Hospitalizations; Positivity Falls

There were no new deaths or hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

235 county residents have died with COVID-19 and 1,113 have been hospitalized. The county added 56 new COVID-19 infections. State data showed the positive test rate falling from 2.68 percent to 1.35 percent in Washtenaw County.

The county updated its vaccination stats for the first time since Feb. 17. Another 2,434 people have received their first shot, bringing the total to 12,273. 1,345 more people have received their second shot, bringing that total to 7,299.

State data showed Michigan's positive test rate falling from 4.42 to 4.14 percent. There were 34 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Michigan, including 18 identified during a review of vital records. The state reported 1,316 new cases.

Hospitalizations continue to fall in Michigan. There were 207 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, 18 fewer than yesterday. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators was unchanged, at 93. There were 11 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and four more believed to have the infection.