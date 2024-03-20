Thank You - Saline Craft Show Basket Contest

Your contributions will benefit Saline Area Social Service, and they are truly appreciated!

The creativity and dedication that went into creating each basket was remarkable. The thoughtfulness and care that went into each one, from the intricately crafted themes to the thoughtful assortments of goods, was terrific. Every basket exemplified the spirit of generosity and compassion that makes Saline such a special place.

I am thrilled to announce that 30 baskets were donated to Saline Area Social Service, and over $240 was raised from voting proceeds. Once again, thank you for your kindness and generosity!

Saline Craft Show

More News from Saline