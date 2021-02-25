Water Resources Commissioner Announces Controlled Burns

(Press release issued by the Wasthenaw Office of the Water Resources Commissioner)

Controlled burns will be conducted in the spring of 2021 in the following sites in Ann Arbor: Miller Ave rain gardens between Newport and Maple Rd, Belize Park rain garden, Stone School Rd rain gardens between Ellsworth and I-94 and Arbor Oaks Park rain gardens. A controlled burn will also be conducted at the rain gardens within the Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant and the stormwater basin within Arbor Hills in Ypsilanti Township. Controlled burns help reduce invasive species and encourage native plants to thrive.

Ecologically, it is important to burn these natural areas so that the prairie-like ecosystems continue to flourish. The Washtenaw County Office of the Water Resources Commissioner has collaborated with the City of Ann Arbor’s Parks and Recreation, and Public Services departments on the controlled burns located within the City of Ann Arbor.

Burn plans will be developed for each site and a burn permit will be obtained from the Fire Department. If you would like to see these documents, or have any questions, please contact the Office of the Water Resources Commissioner by emailing drains@washtenaw.org or by calling 734-222-6860.