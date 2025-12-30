When It Comes to Owls, Learning and Searching Can Be a Hoot

All are invited to join us to look for and learn about owls. People will listen for their calls and watch for them to fly over. To keep warm, the Friends of the Saline River will have a campfire going and hot chocolate to drink. Please wear clothing appropriate for the weather. People may wish to bring a camp chair, blanket, flashlight, and binoculars. All ages welcome!

Come on down to the meadow when you arrive.

Josh and Amy will lead the activity, starting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Park in the lot at 9000 South Maple Road or along the road.

Friends of the Saline River are the stewards of the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve. The Preserve was established in 2016 to help protect the natural ecological diversity and heritage of Washtenaw County. It is named to honor Leslee Niethammer, long-time director of the Saline District Library and an active community member. The group maintains beautiful walking paths with benches, informational signs, views of the Saline River, and wildflowers.

More News from Saline