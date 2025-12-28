PRESS RELEASE: Saline Area Schools Superintendent Receives High Marks During Evaluation

Saline Area Schools Superintendent, Dr. Rachel Kowalski, earned the highest rating during her annual evaluation from the Saline Area Schools Board of Education at the Tuesday, December 9 meeting.

After reviewing the evidence provided by Dr. Kowalski and using the detailed rubric, the board assigned “effective,” the highest possible rating, in each performance category. Performance categories determined in the rubric include: government and board relations, community relations, staff relations, business and finance, and instructional leadership.

Board President, Dr. Michael McVey stated, "The board was pleased with the superintendent’s prompt and transparent communication with the public, and there was considerable praise for her active listening and overall communication. The board received significant positive input from staff and noted that Dr. Kowalski has alleviated much of the uncertainty that typically accompanies a new superintendent. In addition, the board noted that the superintendent is clearly engaged with curriculum issues both within the district and beyond.”

The Michigan Association of School Boards superintendent evaluation instrument includes three levels in the rubric: needing support, developing, and effective. The “highly effective” category was eliminated from the rubric in 2024.

Dr. Kowalski began her tenure as the Superintendent of Saline Area Schools July 1, 2025, following the retirement of Dr. Stephen D. Laatsch.

More News from Saline