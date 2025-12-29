Seven Programs to Explore at Saline Community Education This Winter
A new year brings new opportunities to learn a skill, take a class and make new friends. Saline Community Education programs offer a variety of classes to help residents achieve fitness goals, get creative, or explore a new hobby.
Here are seven programs to help combat cabin fever this winter:
iPhone Photography
Ages 14 and up.
Session A: Jan. 21, 6-7:30 PM
$40
Location: Liberty School Room 05
Instructor: Kat Rosaen
Tired of terrible selfies, blurry pics, and missed photo ops? This course will teach you all the photographic possibilities that are available on the Apple iPhone.
Community Watercolor Class
Ages 14 and up.
Session A: Thursdays, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 19. Feb. 26, March 19, Mar 26, Apr. 16, Apr. 23, Apr. 30, 6:30-9PM
$96
Location: Saline Area Senior Center
Instructor: Valerie Mann
Beginning and experienced painters can come together for individualized instruction and demos. Learn new techniques and share your artistic journey with others.
Mahjong! Let’s Learn!
Ages 18 and up
Sessions A: Tuesdays, Jan 13 and 20, 9-1 AM
Session B: Wednesdays, Jan. 14 and 21, 9-11AM
Session C: Thursdays, Jan. 15 and 22, 9-11AM
$82 per session
Location: Liberty School Room 09
Instructor: Julie Morris
Boost your brain power and learn the fundamentals of the game.
Mahjong! Let’s Play!
Ages 18 and up
Session A: Tuesdays, Jan. 27 and Feb 3, 9-11AM
Session B: Wednesdays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, 9-11AM
Session C: Thursdays, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 9-11AM
$82 per session
Location: Liberty School Room 09
Instructor: Julie Morris
Have you learned the basics? Now you are ready for two hours of play!
Functional Fitness
Ages 18 and up
Session A: Tuesdays, Feb. 3-Mar 10, 4:30-5:15 PM
Session B: Tuesdays, Mar 17-Apr 28, 4:30-5:15 PM
No class Mar 31
$128
Location: Liberty School Band Room
Instructor: Kathy Metta
Train your muscles and improve your daily quality of life. Participants can bring a mat and hand weights to class.
Pen and Ink Watercolor Journal Class
Ages 11-17
Session A: Saturdays, Jan. 10-31,11 AM-1 PM, $72
Session B: Saturdays, Feb. 7-28, 11AM- 1PM, $96
Session C: Saturdays, Mar. 7-21, 11 AM-1 PM, $72
Session D: Saturdays, Apr. 11-25, 11 AM-1 PM, $72
Location: Liberty School Room 09
Instructor: Keith McGuire
Develop skills with inking techniques using watercolors, graphite and mixed media.
Mad Science Brixology
Grades K-5
Harvest Elementary, Rm 104: Wednesdays, Mar. 11-Apr. 22, 3:45-4:45 PM
Woodland Meadows Elementary, Thursdays, Mar. 12-Apr.23, 3:45-4:45 PM
Pleasant Ridge Elementary, Fridays, Mar. 27-May 8, 3:45-4:45 PM
$250
Instructors: Mad Science of Detroit
Use LEGOs to build engineering-themed projects. Includes a toy to take home that will reinforce concepts learned in class.
For more information on virtual classes, after-school youth enrichment classes, and winter sports conditioning camps, visit the Saline Community Education website: salineonline.reg.eleyo.com or call 734-401-4020.
