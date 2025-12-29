Seven Programs to Explore at Saline Community Education This Winter

A new year brings new opportunities to learn a skill, take a class and make new friends. Saline Community Education programs offer a variety of classes to help residents achieve fitness goals, get creative, or explore a new hobby.

Here are seven programs to help combat cabin fever this winter:

iPhone Photography

Ages 14 and up.

Session A: Jan. 21, 6-7:30 PM

$40

Location: Liberty School Room 05

Instructor: Kat Rosaen

Tired of terrible selfies, blurry pics, and missed photo ops? This course will teach you all the photographic possibilities that are available on the Apple iPhone.

Community Watercolor Class

Ages 14 and up.

Session A: Thursdays, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 19. Feb. 26, March 19, Mar 26, Apr. 16, Apr. 23, Apr. 30, 6:30-9PM

$96

Location: Saline Area Senior Center

Instructor: Valerie Mann

Beginning and experienced painters can come together for individualized instruction and demos. Learn new techniques and share your artistic journey with others.

Mahjong! Let’s Learn!

Ages 18 and up

Sessions A: Tuesdays, Jan 13 and 20, 9-1 AM

Session B: Wednesdays, Jan. 14 and 21, 9-11AM

Session C: Thursdays, Jan. 15 and 22, 9-11AM

$82 per session

Location: Liberty School Room 09

Instructor: Julie Morris

Boost your brain power and learn the fundamentals of the game.

Mahjong! Let’s Play!

Ages 18 and up

Session A: Tuesdays, Jan. 27 and Feb 3, 9-11AM

Session B: Wednesdays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, 9-11AM

Session C: Thursdays, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 9-11AM

$82 per session

Location: Liberty School Room 09

Instructor: Julie Morris

Have you learned the basics? Now you are ready for two hours of play!

Functional Fitness

Ages 18 and up

Session A: Tuesdays, Feb. 3-Mar 10, 4:30-5:15 PM

Session B: Tuesdays, Mar 17-Apr 28, 4:30-5:15 PM

No class Mar 31

$128

Location: Liberty School Band Room

Instructor: Kathy Metta

Train your muscles and improve your daily quality of life. Participants can bring a mat and hand weights to class.

Pen and Ink Watercolor Journal Class

Ages 11-17

Session A: Saturdays, Jan. 10-31,11 AM-1 PM, $72

Session B: Saturdays, Feb. 7-28, 11AM- 1PM, $96

Session C: Saturdays, Mar. 7-21, 11 AM-1 PM, $72

Session D: Saturdays, Apr. 11-25, 11 AM-1 PM, $72

Location: Liberty School Room 09

Instructor: Keith McGuire

Develop skills with inking techniques using watercolors, graphite and mixed media.

Mad Science Brixology

Grades K-5

Harvest Elementary, Rm 104: Wednesdays, Mar. 11-Apr. 22, 3:45-4:45 PM

Woodland Meadows Elementary, Thursdays, Mar. 12-Apr.23, 3:45-4:45 PM

Pleasant Ridge Elementary, Fridays, Mar. 27-May 8, 3:45-4:45 PM

$250

Instructors: Mad Science of Detroit

Use LEGOs to build engineering-themed projects. Includes a toy to take home that will reinforce concepts learned in class.

For more information on virtual classes, after-school youth enrichment classes, and winter sports conditioning camps, visit the Saline Community Education website: salineonline.reg.eleyo.com or call 734-401-4020.

