PRESS RELEASE: Saline High School’s Trent Trout Named Michigan ACTE 2026 Teacher of the Year

The South & West Washtenaw Consortium (SWWC) and Saline Area Schools are proud to announce that Trent Trout, Manufacturing Instructor for the Computer Integrated Manufacturing (CIM) program at Saline High School, has been selected as the Michigan Association for Career and Technical Education (MI ACTE) 2026 Teacher of the Year.

This prestigious statewide honor recognizes outstanding achievement, innovation, and leadership in Career and Technical Education (CTE). The award announcement was determined following the review of nominations submitted from across Michigan. In an official letter to Trout, MI ACTE wrote that his “dedication and contributions to Career and Technical Education have truly set you apart,” affirming his exemplary impact on students, schools, and Michigan’s workforce development efforts.

Trout will be formally recognized at the Michigan Career Education Conference on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, during the Closing Keynote Breakfast at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids. The Teacher of the Year Award also advances his nomination to the regional and potentially national ACTE Excellence Awards, placing him among the top CTE educators in the country.

South and West Washtenaw Consortium Director, Kara Stemmer, said of the recognition, “Trent is the epitome of a ‘Teacher of the Year,’ and this honor is well-deserved. Every day, he transforms his classroom into an authentic reflection of the industry. He fosters an environment where students are fully engaged, learning with purpose, and working with relevant, real-world equipment. Trent runs his class like an internship: hands-on, rigorous, and grounded in high expectations. He is making a meaningful difference in each of his students’ lives, and we are incredibly proud of him and extremely grateful to have him on the SWWC team.”

Trout is widely regarded as an innovative and student-centered educator whose work has elevated the CIM program into one of the premier advanced manufacturing pathways in Michigan. A former SkillsUSA National Champion himself, Trout now leads Saline’s state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing program and has guided students to success at regional, state, and national competitions.

His leadership was instrumental in securing Saline High School’s designation as an SME PRIME school, unlocking nearly $360,000 in curriculum, equipment, and training to align student learning with industry needs. Under his direction, students gain hands-on experience with advanced technologies including robotics, industrial 3D printing, and CNC machining.

Trout has also pioneered community-centered innovation through a partnership with the Washtenaw Intermediate School District’s Assistive Technology team. Through this collaboration, his students design and manufacture adaptive devices such as communication tools and accessibility supports for individuals with disabilities. This work has been praised statewide as a model for inclusive STEM education.

In addition to his classroom excellence, Trout serves as a key contributor to regional CTE development. He co-designed and helps lead the “From Curiosity to Career” middle school STEM to CTE pipeline program, bringing hands-on industry-connected experiences to students in Washtenaw County middle schools. His leadership has strengthened educator capacity, expanded access to career exploration, and inspired hundreds of young learners to pursue high-demand STEM and advanced manufacturing pathways.

Dr. Ryan Rowe, Washtenaw ISD CTE Director said, “We are incredibly proud of Trent. His passion for teaching, commitment to students, and innovative approach to advanced manufacturing education exemplify the very best of CTE. This award recognizes not just the excellence of his program, but the profound impact he has on students’ lives.”

Saline Area Schools superintendent, Dr. Rachel Kowalski, extended her congratulations, stating, “This prestigious recognition is a testament to Trent Trout’s exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in Career and Technical Education. Trent’s impact on students, our schools, and Michigan’s workforce is truly remarkable. We are incredibly proud of Trent and grateful for the excellence he brings to Saline Area Schools and our partners at the South and West Washtenaw Consortium.”

More News from Saline