Saline Rotary Club Begins Fundraising to Build Henne Field Pavilion

The Rotary Club of Saline has started fundraising to build a pavilion at Henne Field.

Rotarians hope the new pavilion, which will cost around $20,000, will be installed by the end of September. The pavilion will be located where the ice rink once was, between the parking lot and the eastern baseball diamond.

Henne Field, located in central Saline, is located on Bennett Street and owned by Saline Area Schools - though it's commonly thought of as a city park.

Rotary collaborating with Saline Area Schools, the City of Saline and the Friends of Henne Field in planning a 24 by 30 pavilion with a metal roof that will much like the pavilion Rotary built behind the Rec Center.

Brian Puffer, Director of Saline Community Education, said he thinks it will be an attraction that brings more people to Henne Field.

"I just see it being something that's really needed down there. People can use it during baseball games or to get out of the sun as they walk on the path," Puffer said. "It's just another key piece that will look great. The public will be encouraged to use it for picnics and small gatherings."Janet Dillon is past President of the Saline Rotary Club. She said the Saline Rotary Club looked at several city parks for a pavilion before it decided to work with the school district to improve Henne Field.

"Henne Field is a diamond in the rough. It's right in the center of Saline and I think it can be a destination," Dillon said. "We're excited to partner with the schools, the Friends of Henne Field and the city on this project."

Dillon said the Rotary Club has estimated the cost at $20,000 and the club is about to start fundraising. Rotarians have launched a GoFundMe campaign (click here) to raise $10,000. The club also hopes to raise funds by collecting bottles and cans.

Email SRC3003@salinerotary.com to have a no-contact pick-up of your bottles and cans.

For more information about Rotary Club of Saline, click here.

Henne Field was dedicated to the school district by Ella Henne in 1948 in honor of her son, Edward F. Henne.