SWIM AND DIVE: Coy Wins 2, Saline Sweets Relays as Hornets Defeat Kicking Mules

Saline defeated Bedford, 113-72, in boys' swim and dive action Friday at Saline High School.

Sophomore Blake Coy won two events and the Hornets won all three relays to lead Saline to victory.

Matt Adanin, Joshua Brunty, Cooper Osgood and Andre Beduschi won the 200-yard medley relay to open the meet in a state-qualifying time of 1:37.11.

Coy's first individual win came in the 200-yard freestyle, which he swam in 1:47.75. Freshmen Nicholas Twigg and Deniz Ozil were second and third, respectively. Bedford's Micha Scheffer won the 50-yard freestyle Saline's Cooper Osgood was third and Ian Bosinger was fifth.

Saline senior Jason Heisler won the diving event with 263.7 points. Sophomore Elijah Gray was second with 199.9 points. Preston Johnson-Turner was fourth.

In the butterfly, Saline senior Cooper Osgood won with the state-cut time of 53.05. Beduschi was third and Andrew Steele took fifth. Bedford's Ian Metter won the 100-yard freestyle. Saline's Joshua Brunty was second, Twigg was third and Evan Steele was fourth.

Coy's second win came in the 500-yard freestyle, which he won with a state-qualifying time of 4:54.68. Ozil was second and Andrew Fruth was fourth.

The relay team of Twigg, Evan Steele, Gavin Dawid and Ozil won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:40.1. Bedford senior Thomas Zoldowski won the 100-yard backstroke in 51.28 - just .2 seconds faster than Adanin, who was second place with a state-qualifying time. Beduschi was third and Andrew Steele took fifth.

Brunty won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.06. Liam Russel was second.

The Hornets capped the day by winning the 400-yard freestyle relay, with Osgood, Coy, Beduschi and Adanin winning with a state-qualifying time of 3:17.26.