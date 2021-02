The Saline varsity wrestling team picked up three more victories Friday.

Saline defeated Hanover Horton, 44-31, Monroe, 67-12, and Pinckney, 49-23.

Seven Hornets were undefeated: Emaline Hicks, Donald Malik Eisemann, Brent Marvin, Ethan Malinczak, Blake Wilson, Tyler Fedotoszkin and Garrett Beazley.

Saline improved to 8-1 on the season.