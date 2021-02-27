BASKETBALL: Saline JV Holds Off Late Huron Charge

Dylan Mesman scored 18 points to lead the Saline junior varsity boys basketball team to a 59-51 win over Huron.

The Hornets built 15-5 lead after one quarter and then lead 27-12 at halftime. But the River Rats began chipping away at the Hornets' lead in the third. In the final minute, the River Rats were within a basket of tying the game when CJ Carr hit the first end of a one-and-one. His second shot bounced off the rim, but Mesman rebounded the ball and put it back to make it a five-point game.

Garrett Baldwin also scored 18 points, hitting two three-pointers in the third for Saline. Zach Fidh scored seven points for Saline.