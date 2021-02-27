Saline MI
2-27-2021 1:57am

BASKETBALL: Saline JV Holds Off Late Huron Charge

Dylan Messman puts back an offensive rebound late in the fourth to help Saline quash Huron's comeback hopes.

Dylan Mesman scored 18 points to lead the Saline junior varsity boys basketball team to a 59-51 win over Huron.

The Hornets built 15-5 lead after one quarter and then lead 27-12 at halftime. But the River Rats began chipping away at the Hornets' lead in the third. In the final minute, the River Rats were within a basket of tying the game when CJ Carr hit the first end of a one-and-one. His second shot bounced off the rim, but Mesman rebounded the ball and put it back to make it a five-point game.

Garrett Baldwin also scored 18 points, hitting two three-pointers in the third for Saline. Zach Fidh scored seven points for Saline.

