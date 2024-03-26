Proposal to Convert Parking Lot May Chase DropTop Pizza from Downtown Saline

The owners of DropTop Pizza, the Detroit-style pizza restaurant, are hitting the brakes on plans to open in Downtown Saline.

The restaurant was planned for 107 W. Michigan Ave., in the final third of the building that housed Smokehouse 52. The other two-thirds of the building is home to Whitepine Studios.

Earlier this year, Saline City Council approved a proposal to study converting a parking lot into a public space. Most of the attention was focused on the parking lot accessible from West Henry Street, which houses Oktoberfest, Summerfest, the Saline Farmers Market and other events. The approval was curious considering the city has for years heard complaints and debate about parking issues downtown.

In off-the-record interviews and emails with the owners of the four restaurants downtown, only one owner expressed support for the idea. Two others were completely opposed to the idea of losing parking. The final owner wasn't supportive of the idea and wondered why the restaurant owners weren't included in this proposal early in the process.

Now, a member of the DropTop Pizza ownership says plans to open in downtown Saline are on hold. Jason Branham voiced his thoughts in the Saline Posts Facebook Group.

"Carry out will be an important part of our business, and relying on street parking alone or to cross Michigan Ave. is not ideal. After the meeting we have decided to pause our conversion of the space and are actively evaluating backing out of the project downtown in favor of a new location with parking," Branham said. "We want to be a part of the community, and have more decisions yet, but looking at all possible outcomes should this project move forward."

In recent years downtown Saline has lost McPherson Local, Enchanted Oven, the Cheese Shop of Saline, Smokehouse 52, and Rock Paper Scissors, among other small businesses.

More News from Saline