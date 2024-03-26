Marl to Seek Reelection as Mayor of Saline

Brian Marl is seeking reelection as Mayor of the City of Saline. He has held the office since January 2013 and previously served two terms on council.

“I am pleased to share that I will be a candidate for reelection in November 2024,” said Marl in a press release. “Perhaps more than ever before, now is the time for continuity of leadership. We need a Mayor with a clear & consistent vision and a track record of bringing together diverse groups to confront our community’s shared challenges.”

Marl will kick off his campaign from 5:30-7 p.m., May 9 at Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack. US Rep. Debbie Dingell will be a special guest.

Marl talked about the need for economic development, infrastructure improvement and investment in the Rec Center.

“Several issues persist, but I also see innumerable opportunities in the years ahead. We have far too many vacant storefronts and businesses, and we must redouble our efforts to attract & retain unique, quality-of-life enriching enterprises. Also, we must fully integrate our new asset management plan, invest in City infrastructure, and enhance our municipally owned Rec Center and improve recreation amenities throughout our City," Marl said. “If given the opportunity to continue serving, I know I can continue to build momentum to help make Saline a more sustainable and vibrant community.”

To date, no one has formally announced opposition to Marl in the election.

Marl's press release featured the endorsements of Saline City Councillor Chuck Lesch and State Rep. Felicia Brabec.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside Mayor Marl. Brian advocates on the county, state, and federal levels – working for legislative changes and additional resources to support vital municipal operations in Saline," Brabec said. "Mayor Marl has the right priorities – growing and diversifying the local economy and investing in critical infrastructure, while also making Saline a more welcoming and inclusive community. I am pleased to endorse his reelection campaign. Mayor Marl has my full support.”

“As a lifelong resident of Saline, Brian Marl has worked tirelessly to improve the town and the quality of life in our community. We have all benefited from his vision and leadership, and I fully support his decision to seek re-election as Mayor of Saline,” Lesch said.

Voters in the city will elect a mayor and three members of council in the November election. The terms of Janet Dillon, Dean Girbach and Nicole Rice expire at the end of 2024.

The deadline for city candidates to file nominating petitions is 4 p.m., July 26.

To reach Marl call 734-272-3654 or email briandmarl@gmail.com.

