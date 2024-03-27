Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant Project Update

Work continues to rehab the City of Saline's wastewater treatment plant.

Here's the most recent update from the city's cleargov.com site.

"Work continues to progress on underground components of the site improvement, including a 24in sanitary sewer installation that traverses the site and tie in of the 48in storm sewer from the south. A semi-permanent work trailer and offices are now onsite at the rear of the property. For safety reasons, the south branch of the trail through People's Park will remain closed for the duration of work associated with the underground utilities and excavation for the aeration channels."

